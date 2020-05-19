The Governor's Economic Re-Opening Task Force unanimously approved reopening guidance plans Tuesday afternoon for amateur sports, overnight summer camps, day camps, acupuncture, museums, and more.
The guidelines will now be sent to the Division of Public Health Services for approval by Dr. Benjamin Chan, the state epidemiologist. Then, they must be approved by Gov. Chris Sununu before they are implemented.
In addition to the universal guidance that has been issued, business owners, organizations and individuals must follow sector-specific guidance, which is being released by the task force.
Although there is not yet a timeline in place for when the guidelines will be adopted, the documents show what reopening might look like for summer camps, caterers and amateur athletes this summer.
Summer camps
Most importantly for many parents in New Hampshire, the task force approved guidelines to allow day camps and overnight camps, although no date has been set. Still, task force member Chris Emond, who was the work group chairman for drafting the camp guidelines, believes that both overnight and day camps can open safely this summer.
“I would feel comfortable sending my kid,” Emond, chief executive officer of the Boys & Girls Clubs of Central New Hampshire and a father of two, said in a Tuesday interview.
In the day camp guidelines, the task force noted that camps are important, both for providing childcare as more parents return to work, and for providing a sense of normalcy to children.
The guidelines for summer camps urge frequent hand-washing, social distancing, and screening of both staff and campers for symptoms of COVID-19. Children would be screened during drop-off and adults dropping off should not enter the camp, the guidelines say. Camps are asked to adjust drop-off procedures so that there are no lines and that social distancing can be maintained during drop-off.
Campers would be divided into small groups, which would be maintained through the camp session to minimize exposure.
“There is a concern [for] ‘Camper Boredom’ — camper and staff burnout if they are only interacting with the same 12-16 people every day and without a variety of activities,” the guidelines note, so groups could interact if the activity allows for social distancing.
Overnight camps would take a similar approach, according to the guidelines for these types of camps.
“Many Residential Camps, with acceptable modifications, can quarantine, functioning as a ‘single family home’ and ‘shelter-in-place’ together for the duration of the camp session regardless of camp size,” the guidelines say.
Camps would be conducted outdoors as often as possible, and when the weather is bad groups would be kept separate indoors. Campers’ equipment — like lunches or changes of clothes — would need to be clearly labeled and kept away from other campers' equipment. Campers wouldn't be asked to wear masks, since the American Academy of Pediatrics does not recommend masks for kids, but staff would have to wear masks in certain situations, including during check-in. Field-trips and all-camp activities are off the table unless social-distancing guidelines change.
If a child or staff member tests positive for the virus, the camp would need to notify all families and staff.
With these measures in place, Emond hopes to see camps operating during 2020. After quarantine, camp is especially important, he said.
“I think it’s going to be even more valuable this summer, regardless of how different it might look,” he said. “You’re never going to eliminate all the risks. You can’t in this environment. But if camps follow those procedures, you’re going to be as safe as possible.”
Changes to catering and events
The task force also approved a change to restaurant and food-service guidelines. The initial guidelines did not allow for catering events during phase one, the current phase, which took effect Monday, allowing restaurants to serve food outdoors while maintaining social distancing.
“Upon thinking about it, and [with] input from the industry, we realized that an outdoor catered event is no different from a restaurant seated outside,” state Rep.Timothy Lang, R-Belknap, said during Monday’s task force meeting.
If the governor approves the change, caterers could begin serving outdoor events, following the same protocols as restaurants with outdoor seating.
Sports, museums and acupuncture
The task force approved guidelines for amateur sports to resume. Initially, this would be limited to outdoor sports, but would include both low-contact sports like baseball, and high-contact sports like football. Teams of up to 10 people could practice together, using shared equipment.
Initially, there would be no competition: That’s part of the phase 2 reopening for sports. Competition would start with low-contact sports, the guidelines say. Teams would take precautions to minimize contact, like using their own set of balls when fielding, and using hand sanitizer before taking the field. Individuals and their equipment should remain six-feet apart whenever possible.
Acupuncture could be offered with safety precautions, including providers, staff and clients wearing masks and being screened for COVID-19 symptoms, the guidelines say.
Guidelines for museums and art galleries say that these establishments could open at 50 percent capacity, with groups limited to 10 people. Staff would need to wear masks and make them available to patrons who request them, and one-way traffic should be established when possible, the guidelines say. All admission tickets are eligible for refund and rescheduling.
The rest of the week
The task force will meet again Wednesday and Thursday this week, from 1:30 to 3:30 p.m. The phone meetings are open to the public and can be accessed by calling 1-800-356-8278 and entering PIN 194499 when prompted. Information on the meeting agenda is available on the task force website.
On Wednesday, the task force expects to discuss draft guidelines for the reopening of religious organizations, said state Sen. Bob Giuda, R-Warren, work group chairman for religious organizations.
On Friday, the task force will open for public comment from 9 to 11 a.m.
