At least 184 people have died of drug overdoses in New Hampshire this calendar year, according to the latest statistics released by the state.
A determination of the cause of another 55 deaths is pending toxicology testing in a process that can take two to three months.
Of the deaths that had been confirmed as of Wednesday, 90 percent (166) involved at least one opioid, most often fentanyl.
Cocaine was used in 39 fatal overdoses, and methamphetamine in 21. In almost all of these deaths, fentanyl was at play, as well. In more than half of the cases involving a combination of cocaine and fentanyl, and meth and fentanyl — 23 and 12, respectively — at least one other drug was also in the mix, according to the data from the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner.
New Hampshire saw its first dip in fatal overdoses in recent years in 2018 — when 471 were recorded compared to 488 the year before. Both figures dwarf the 163 confirmed in 2012. After that point, the death toll climbed annually for several consecutive years.