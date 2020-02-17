DURHAM — Six students at the University of New Hampshire have been confirmed as, or listed as probable to have been, infected with mumps in the past two weeks.
The information was released Friday through the N.H. Health Alert Network. The report indicates all six students, four confirmed and two probable, had been previously vaccinated and are in close contact with each other and a larger, campus-wide infection has not yet been identified.
Erika Mantz, spokesperson for UNH, said the six students, including members of a sorority, have been identified and contacted directly. She said the state is working with the Health and Wellness staff and no further action is recommended at this time.
Health officials from the New Hampshire Division of Public Health Services are working with UNH to target a third dose of the MMR (measles, mumps and rubella) vaccine to a select group of students within the affected social network based on published CDC guidance. There is no recommendation for broader vaccination at this time.
“Mumps are not uncommon,” said Dr. Benjamin Chan, state epidemiologist. “Since 2012 there have been increasing cases around the country and last year there were 3,400 cases.”
