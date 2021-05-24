State Sen. Jay Kahn will host a virtual town hall Tuesday to discuss the state’s ongoing budget process, as well as recommendations from the state Senate and associated legislation.
The event will run from 7 p.m. to 8 p.m. Tuesday.
Kahn, a Keene Democrat, will be joined by the state Sen. Cindy Rosenwald, D-Nashua, who serves on the Senate’s finance committee. Participants will be invited to the weigh in on matters they feel should be prioritized in the state’s budget for fiscal years 2022 and 2023.
Also joining the discussion will be Corey Garry, deputy state director for U.S. Sen. Maggie Hassan, who will talk about how the funds from the American Rescue Plan will benefit New Hampshire in the coming years.
Anyone interested in attending is asked to contact Amy Hathaway at achdance@gmail.com for information on how to join the meeting.