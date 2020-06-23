N.H. Sen. Jeanne Dietsch, D-Peterborough, is holding three virtual events this week as she campaigns for re-election.
The first, on Wednesday at 10 a.m., is a forum for homeschoolers and "nontraditional educators" to give input to Dietsch and express concerns. That event can be accessed at https://bit.ly/2YZpxhl.
At noon, she plans to hold a "Climate Coffee Hour," with the focus being the Monadnock Region and the environment. People can access that event at https://bit.ly/2Nk6j0j.
Lastly, on Thursday is a student town hall, which is part of the N.H. Democratic Party's Student Week of Action, according to the Dietsch campaign. That can be accessed at https://bit.ly/3dptdy9.
Dietsch serves N.H. Senate District 9, which includes the local communities of Dublin, Fitzwilliam, Greenfield, Hancock, Jaffrey, Peterborough, Richmond and Troy. Running on the Republican side is Denise Ricciardi of Bedford.