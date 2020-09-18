New Hampshire health officials Thursday announced 35 more COVID-19 cases but no additional deaths related to the viral disease.
None of the newly reported positives were from Cheshire County. One was from Sullivan County, and four were from Hillsborough County outside Manchester and Nashua.
So far, 7,814 people statewide have tested positive for COVID-19 at some point during the pandemic, about 91 percent of whom have recovered, according to the N.H. Department of Health and Human Services.
Six percent — or 438 — have died, according to state statistics.
As of Thursday morning, seven people were in hospitals, of the 725 people known to have been hospitalized for the disease during the pandemic.
A total of 272 cases in the state were considered current as of yesterday’s reporting.
A daily average of 3,502 tests were reported to the state health department for the week that ended Wednesday, according to the agency’s most recently updated data.