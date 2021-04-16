The COVID-19 outbreak at Keene’s Alpine Healthcare Center has ended, N.H. Health and Human Services Commissioner Lori Shibinette announced Thursday.
The outbreak began in the last week of February, according to Peak Healthcare owner Avi Goldstein, whose company acquired the 298 Main St. nursing home from Genesis Healthcare in November.
Nineteen residents and 10 employees tested positive for the viral disease during the outbreak, with the final cases reported by the state on April 1, according to weekly updates on facility outbreaks from the N.H. Department of Health and Human Services.
No deaths were attributed to the outbreak at Alpine, the updates say.
Goldstein said previously that many of the facility’s residents and staff had been vaccinated. He did not specify the number and did not respond to multiple requests from The Sentinel for updates on the outbreak in recent weeks.
As with other vaccines, it is possible to contract COVID-19 after being immunized — but studies have shown this to be rare, and symptoms should be milder.
As of Thursday, the state was monitoring three other facility outbreaks, none of them in the Monadnock Region.