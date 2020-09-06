The state Department of Health and Human Services announced over the three-day weekend 120 new cases of COVID-19, including five in Cheshire County, and the death of a Hillsborough County woman age 60 or older.
As of Monday, DHHS reported 238 active cases, 55 of them at colleges and universities in the state. According to the health department’s new dashboard that lists COVID-19 cases by school, three of those active cases are at Franklin Pierce University in Rindge and two are at Keene State College.
Other schools with active cases include the University of New Hampshire with 41, New England College in Henniker with three, New England College in Manchester with three, and Dartmouth College, Plymouth State University and Rivier University in Nashua, with one each.
DHHS announced Sunday night that it is investigating a potential outbreak of COVID-19 reportedly tied to a large fraternity party at the University of New Hampshire last weekend. To date, 11 people connected with the Theta Chi party have tested positive for the coronavirus.
State health officials urge anyone who has visited the fraternity at 5 Strafford Ave. in Durham since the end of August to monitor for symptoms of the disease and seek testing.
Several of the newly reported cases of COVID-19 in the state remain under investigation, according to DHHS, but of those with complete information, 10 are under age 18. Besides Cheshire, new cases were identified in the following counties: Strafford with 26, Rockingham with 20, Hillsborough with 43 (14 outside of the cities of Manchester and Nashua), Merrimack with nine, Grafton with six and Carroll with four.
Cheshire County has 12 active coronavirus cases, according to the state. Keene has six of those cases. One to four cases have been identified in each of the local communities of Hinsdale, Rindge and Winchester. The state doesn’t provide the exact number of cases per town when the count is under five.
A total of 7,476 cases of COVID-19 have been diagnosed in the state since reporting began in March. Of that number, 6,805 — or 91 percent — have recovered. Seven are currently in hospitals for treatment of the disease. A total of 718 have been hospitalized in the state during the pandemic.
Six percent, or 433 residents, have died from the coronavirus.
Most of the recent coronavirus cases have resulted from travel, an outbreak or simply close contact with a person with a confirmed COVID-19 diagnosis, according to DHHS.
As students begin returning to classes this week, the state will provide data for the number of COVID-19 cases in schools. To monitor cases by school, visit https://www.nh.gov/covid19/dashboard/schools.htm#dash