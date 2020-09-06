The state Department of Health and Human Services announced over the weekend 87 new cases of COVID-19, including one in Cheshire County, and the death of a Hillsborough County woman age 60 or older.
As of Sunday, DHHS reported 248 active cases, 44 of them at colleges and universities in the state. According to the health department's new dashboard that lists COVID-19 cases by school, three of those active cases are at Franklin Pierce University in Rindge and one is at Keene State College.
Other schools with active cases include the University of New Hampshire with 33, New England College in Henniker with three, New England College in Manchester with two, Plymouth State University with one and Rivier University in Nashua with one.
DHHS announced Sunday night that it is investigating a potential outbreak of COVID-19 among individuals associated with a University of New Hampshire fraternity. To date, 11 persons connected with the Theta Chi fraternity have tested positive for the coronavirus.
State health officials urge anyone who visited the fraternity at 5 Strafford Ave. in Durham since the end of August to monitor for symptoms of the disease and seek testing.
Several of the newly reported cases of COVID-19 in the state remain under investigation, according to DHHS, but of those with complete information, seven are under age 18. Besides Cheshire, new cases were identified in the following counties: Strafford with 18, Rockingham with 18, Hillsborough with 27 (nine outside of the cities of Manchester and Nashua), Merrimack with eight, Grafton with four and Carroll with four.
Cheshire County currently has 10 active coronavirus cases, according to the state.
One to four cases have been identified in each of the local communities of Hinsdale, Keene, Rindge, Westmoreland and Winchester. The state doesn't provide the exact number of cases per town when the count is under five.
A total of 7,447 cases of COVID-19 have been diagnosed in the state since reporting began in March. Of that number, 6,766 – or 91 percent – have recovered. Ten are currently in hospitals for treatment of the disease.
Six percent, or 433 residents, have died from the coronavirus.
Most of the cases have either had close contact with a person with a confirmed COVID-19 diagnosis or have recently traveled, according to the state.
To monitor COVID-19 cases by school, visit https://www.nh.gov/covid19/dashboard/schools.htm#dash