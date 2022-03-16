Amid waning demand, the N.H. Department of Health and Human Services has announced the upcoming closure of all state-managed fixed COVID-vaccination sites, including the one in Keene.
The sites will close on Thursday, March 31, at 7 p.m., and four of seven mobile vaccination teams will also stop operating after that day, according to a news release the state agency issued Wednesday.
People can continue to get COVID-19 vaccines through medical providers, pharmacies, urgent-care centers and mobile vaccination clinics, the release notes. Information about where these mobile clinics will be — including details about one at the Hancock Fire Department on Friday — is available at bit.ly/3COvIrV. Businesses and organizations can also request to host clinics at bit.ly/3IiTIoq.
The state-managed vaccination site in Keene, which is operated by ConvenientMD, is at 27 Key Road, next to Advance Auto Parts. It is currently open daily, from noon to 7 p.m., and appointments are not required.
“The effort over the last one and a half years to get our residents vaccinated has been an immense success,” Gov. Chris Sununu said in the news release announcing the sites' upcoming closure. “To our volunteers, members of our National Guard, local police, fire, and EMS departments, the people of New Hampshire say: Thank You!”
The other state-managed fixed sites are in Ashland, Berlin, Claremont, Concord, Laconia, Manchester, Nashua, Rochester, Salem and Stratham.
News of their closure comes on the heels of the state health department's announcement, last week, that the state-managed testing sites would close March 15.