Starting this week, organizations throughout New Hampshire will be able to request COVID-19 vaccination clinics through an initiative announced Monday.
On Thursday, the N.H. Department of Health and Human Services, in partnership with ConvenientMD, plans to launch the N.H. Mobile Vaccine Van to enhance access to the shot. The clinics are expected to run through the rest of the summer and will be free for groups of any size. The van will also provide translation services.
The van can be requested by businesses, religious organizations, farmers markets, community groups and event organizers, according to a news release from the state health department. The Pfizer, Moderna and Johnson & Johnson shots will all be available.
“We are working with our community partners to identify potential locations to offer the COVID-19 vaccines in every corner of the state,” Tricia Tilley, director of the health department’s Division of Public Health Services, said in the release. “... The mobile vaccine van can go anywhere people live and work, meeting people where they are.”
The vaccine van has two planned clinics in coming days, on Thursday at the Roundabout Diner in Portsmouth and Saturday at the Sunapee Farmers Market.
The vaccine van can be booked at vaccines.nh.gov, by clicking on the van icon on the right-hand side of the screen.
People can also get vaccinated at area pharmacies and through their primary-care provider. To check if your local store carries the COVID-19 shot or to schedule an appointment there, visit its website. Appointments can also be made through vaccines.nh.gov or by calling 2-1-1.