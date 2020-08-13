New Hampshire health officials Thursday announced two more COVID-19-related deaths and 34 more positive tests for the viral disease.
The two women who died were both Merrimack County residents who were 60 or older. To date, the deaths of 422 Granite Staters have been attributed to COVID-19, according to the N.H. Department of Health and Human Services.
None of the newly announced positive cases were from Cheshire County or Sullivan County. Three were from parts of Hillsborough County outside Manchester and Nashua.
As of Thursday morning, a total of 6,921 people had tested positive for COVID-19, about 89 percent of whom had recovered. Fifteen people were in hospitals, of the 705 people known to have been hospitalized since the pandemic started.
The average daily number of COVID-19 tests reported to the state health department for the week that ended Thursday was 2,732, according to the department’s data.
A total of 309 cases in New Hampshire were considered current as of Thursday morning. They included five cases in Keene, and one to four in each of the local communities of Antrim, Charlestown, Greenfield, Hancock, Hillsboro, Jaffrey, Marlborough, Peterborough, Swanzey, Walpole, Westmoreland and Winchester.