Two more Cheshire County residents have died due to COVID-19, state health officials announced Friday.
The deaths of the local man and woman, both 60 or older, were among five the N.H. Department of Health and Human Services reported that afternoon. The others involved a Merrimack County woman and two Rockingham County men who were also at least 60.
These latest reported deaths bring the state's total attributed to COVID-19 to 1,415, with 38 of them among residents of Cheshire County.
As of Friday, all of New Hampshire's counties were experiencing substantial transmission of the virus, the highest in the state health department's three-tiered system for measuring community spread.
To date, 106,525 people statewide have tested positive for COVID-19, about 96 percent of whom have recovered. As of Friday morning, health officials knew of 2,798 active COVID cases in New Hampshire, and 125 patients in hospitals with the disease.