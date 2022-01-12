Two more Cheshire County residents have died of COVID-19, New Hampshire health officials announced Tuesday.
The two local residents, a man and a woman, were at least 60, according to the state health department. The woman, who was 80 or older, according to the health department, died the week of Dec. 13 but was only recently confirmed as a COVID-19 death.
The local deaths were among five additional coronavirus deaths the state announced Tuesday. The other three — one man each in Hillsborough and Sullivan counties and a woman in Strafford County — were also at least 60, according to the state health department. Like the Cheshire County woman, the female resident of Strafford County died last month, but was recently confirmed as a COVID-19 death.
As of Tuesday morning, 226,132 people statewide had tested positive for COVID-19 since the pandemic began, according to the state health department’s latest statistics. About 91 percent of them — 206,021 people — had recovered whereas the deaths of about 1 percent — 2,032 people — had been attributed to the virus.
Those deaths include at least 83 Cheshire County residents. At least 56 lived in Sullivan County, and at least 385 were residents of Hillsborough County outside Manchester and Nashua.
Health officials were aware of 18,079 current COVID-19 cases statewide as of Tuesday morning, including 743 in Cheshire County, with 389 people in New Hampshire hospitals with active cases of the disease. (This figure does not include hospitalized people recovering from COVID-19.)