Two Cheshire County residents younger than 60 have died as a result of COVID-19, New Hampshire health officials announced Monday.
The local residents, one man and one woman, were among the seven deaths announced by the state health department that day. The deaths included two men in Hillsborough County who were also younger than 60, as well as two women in Rockingham County and one female resident of Strafford County who were 60 or older.
The state Department of Health and Human Services also reported the first death of a child from COVID-19 complications. The death occurred in September in another state, the health department announced Monday, and was identified after COVID-19 was listed as a cause of death on the recently finalized death certificate. The child was too young to have been vaccinated against COVID-19, the state said, but did not provide the child’s age or county of residence.
Approximately 25 to 30 percent of all new infections in the state are occurring in people under the age of 18, the state health department said.
State officials knew of 8,504 active COVID-19 cases as of Monday morning and reported 436 people with the virus in New Hampshire hospitals. A total of 186,678 people have tested positive since the virus was identified, and the deaths of about 1 percent of them — 1,843 people — have been attributed to it, the state’s latest statistics show.
At least 67 of those deaths involved Cheshire County residents, at least 45 Sullivan County residents and at least 365 residents of parts of Hillsborough County outside Manchester and Nashua.