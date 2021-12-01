Three more Cheshire County residents have died due to COVID-19, health officials reported Tuesday as part of their daily update on the pandemic’s toll on the Granite State.
The one local woman and two men were all 60 or older, and their deaths were among the 21 announced Tuesday. That includes one fatality, a Sullivan County man aged 60-69 who died more than two weeks ago, but whose death was recently confirmed as COVID-19 related, according to the state health department. The state’s death toll from the virus stands at 1,716 as of Tuesday.
The other deaths announced that day involved two Coos County residents, one Grafton County resident, four Hillsborough County residents, four Merrimack County residents, three Rockingham County residents and four Strafford County residents. All but four of them were 60 or older.
Statewide, 161,244 people have tested positive for the novel coronavirus, according to the latest statistics from the N.H. Department of Health and Human Services. About 95 percent of them (152,630 people) have recovered, whereas the deaths of about one percent have been attributed to COVID-19. This includes at least 59 residents of Cheshire County, 40 residents of Sullivan County and 361 people who lived in parts of Hillsborough County outside Manchester and Nashua.
As of Wednesday morning, state health officials knew of 6,898 active COVID-19 cases, with 392 patients with the virus in New Hampshire hospitals.