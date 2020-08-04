State health officials Tuesday announced the death of a third Cheshire County resident that has been attributed to COVID-19.
The woman who died was 60 or older, according to the N.H. Department of Health and Human Services, which does not specify the town of residence for deaths related to the novel coronavirus.
Her death brings the statewide tally to 418.
So far, 6,693 people have tested positive for COVID-19, 5,915 of whom have recovered. The total number of confirmed cases include 33 announced Tuesday. At least one of those newly reported cases came from Cheshire County and at least three from Hillsborough County outside Manchester and Nashua. The county of residence of four of the 33 cases hadn't yet been determined.
As of Tuesday, 23 people were in hospitals for COVID-19, of the 698 known to have been hospitalized throughout the pandemic.