The N.H. Department of Health and Human Services on Saturday announced 702 new positive tests for COVID-19 for Thursday and Friday but noted that not all of the Friday test results had yet been processed.
There are now 4,837 current COVID-19 cases diagnosed in the state.
As of Thursday, the positivity rate was 4.3 percent, according to DHHS, much closer to the 5 percent threshold commonly cited by health organizations as “too high.”
The state also announced six more deaths related to COVID-19: two men from Belknap County, one woman and one man from Hillsborough County, and one woman and one man from Rockingham County. All were at least 60 years old. A total of 523 individuals in the state have died from COVID-19 since the start of the pandemic.
Of the new cases announced Saturday, 48 were in Cheshire County, 12 in Sullivan County and 104 in Hillsborough County outside of the cities of Manchester and Nashua, which had 106 and 63, respectively. Another 177 cases were identified in Rockingham County, 73 in Merrimack County, 35 in Strafford County, 27 in Belknap County, 15 each in Carroll and Grafton counties and one in Coos County.
Several cases remain under investigation, according to DHHS. Of those with complete information, 65 individuals who tested positive are under age 18.
Currently 133 individuals are hospitalized in the state with the virus. Since the start of the pandemic, 837 have been hospitalized for COVID-19, according to state statistics.
Community-based transmission continues to occur in all parts of the state, according to DHHS, and of those with complete information, most of the coronavirus cases resulted from either close contact with a person with a confirmed COVID-19 diagnosis or from a recent outbreak, such as one identified earlier this month at the Calvary Wolfeboro Church, where at least 25 people are known to have been infected.
As of Thursday, Keene was listed with 58 active cases of the virus. Other area towns listed with cases in the double digits include Charlestown with 10, New Ipswich with 15, Peterborough with 17 and Rindge with 20.
Only the following towns in the region were listed without cases: Acworth, Alstead, Gilsum, Harrisville, Langdon, Marlow, Roxbury and Stoddard.