New Hampshire health officials Tuesday announced seven more COVID-19-related deaths, along with 328 more positive tests for the virus.
The latest reported deaths all involved people 60 or older and included a Grafton County woman, a man and woman from Hillsborough County, two Rockingham County men, a Strafford County man and a Coos County woman.
The 328 positives stretch back to Jan. 31 and include nine from Cheshire County, 16 from Sullivan County, 49 from parts of Hillsborough County outside Manchester and Nashua, and 17 for which the county of residence was still being determined.
As of Wednesday morning, the N.H. Department of Health and Human Services had not updated its website to include the number of active cases in each county. As of Feb. 1, 177 active cases were listed in Cheshire County, 178 in Sullivan County and 778 in Hillsborough County, outside of Manchester and Nashua.
The average number of new daily cases reported during the week of Jan. 26 through Feb. 1 had fallen about 19 percent from the previous seven-day period. The state is administering about 10,000 tests per day on average, according to DHHS.
To date, 66,384 people statewide have tested positive for COVID-19, about 92 percent (61,096 people) of whom have recovered. About 6 percent (4,222 people) have active infections, and the deaths of about 2 percent (1,066 people) have been attributed to COVID-19.
The current PCR test positivity rate was listed at 2.7 percent. State health officials don’t provide the positivity rate of antigen testing in their daily updates.
As of Tuesday morning, 202 people were in New Hampshire hospitals for COVID-19.