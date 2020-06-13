The deaths of seven more Granite Staters have been attributed to COVID-19, New Hampshire health officials reported Friday.
The newly announced deaths involved six Hillsborough County women and one woman from Belknap County. All of them were 60 or older.
The state also announced 46 additional positive tests for COVID-19, bringing New Hampshire’s confirmed total to date to 5,251. The county of residence of one of the 46 cases was still being determined, but none of the other 45 were from either Cheshire or Sullivan counties. Four of the positives were among residents of Hillsborough County outside Manchester and Nashua.
So far, 3,843 people are known to have recovered from COVID-19, and 315 deaths have been attributed to it.
As of Friday morning, current cases were listed locally in Antrim, Fitzwilliam, Greenfield, Hancock, Hillsboro, Hinsdale, Jaffrey, Keene, Marlborough, New Ipswich, Peterborough, Rindge and Winchester. Except for Peterborough, which was listed with six current cases, each of these other communities was listed with one to four.