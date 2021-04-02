New Hampshire health officials Thursday announced seven more COVID-19-related deaths, along with 433 more positive tests for the virus.
The latest reported deaths involved four Hillsborough County residents — two men and two women — as well as a Belknap County man, a Carroll County woman and a Rockingham County woman. All but the Carroll County resident were 60 or older.
This brings the state’s COVID-19 death toll to 1,245.
Among the 433 positives were nine from Cheshire County, four from Sullivan County, 82 from parts of Hillsborough County outside Manchester and Nashua, and 21 for which the county of residence was not yet determined.
Statewide, 84,539 people have tested positive for COVID-19 since the pandemic began, about 95 percent (80,007 people) of whom have recovered, according to the latest data available from the N.H. Department of Health and Human Services. About 4 percent (3,287 people) have active infections.
Current cases include 109 in Cheshire County, 44 in Sullivan County, 1,141 in parts of Hillsborough County outside Manchester and Nashua, and 103 for which the county of residence was still being determined.
As of Thursday morning, 81 people were in New Hampshire hospitals for COVID-19.