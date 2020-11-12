A COVID-19 outbreak has been identified at Hillside Village in Keene, where eight residents and two staff members have tested positive, state officials announced Thursday.
N.H. Department of Health and Human Services Commissioner Lori Shibinette said the outbreak is at Hillside Village’s Prospect-Woodward Health Center, an assisted-living facility.
The outbreak is the first at a Monadnock Region long-term care facility since one at Crotched Mountain in Greenfield in the spring.
"The health and safety of our team members and residents is our top priority; therefore, we enhanced our internal processes and protocols at the onset of this health crisis to better protect our community," Jolynn Whitten, executive director of Hillside Village, said in an emailed statement. "We are supporting the affected individuals, who are currently in quarantine or self-isolation. Our hope is that they have a full and rapid recovery."
The announcement at a news conference Thursday came as New Hampshire set a new single-day record for COVID-19 cases with 323 — breaking 300 for the first time.
State Epidemiologist Dr. Benjamin Chan also announced that the state will no longer try to do contact tracing for every positive case, given the high numbers.
Instead, contact tracers will prioritize the groups most vulnerable or likely to spread the virus, including children, people over 65, health care workers and people in long-term care settings.
This story has been updated to correct the name of the Prospect-Woodward Health Center and include a comment from Hillside Village.