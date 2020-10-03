As President Donald Trump remained hospitalized at Walter Reed National Military Medical Center for treatment of COVID-19 Saturday, New Hampshire announced no new hospitalizations or deaths from the virus.
Seventeen patients currently remain hospitalized in the state for COVID-19, according to the N.H. Department of Health and Human Services.
The state also announced 66 new positive test results, including one in Cheshire County. The state's positivity rate is 0.6 percent, well below the 5 percent recommended by the World Health Organization for reopening.
In fact all New England states fall into that category, with positivity rates ranging from 0.54 percent in Maine to 1.29 percent in Rhode Island, according to the Johns Hopkins Coronavirus Resource Center.
On Saturday, New Hampshire reported 500 current COVID-19 cases. Of the 66 new cases, 51 tested positive by polymerase chain reaction (PCR) and 15 by antigen test. The state announced Friday it would begin including antigen tests in its reporting. The decision adjusted the state's number of confirmed cases upward.
Besides the single case in Cheshire County, other new cases were identified in the following counties: Merrimack with nine, Hillsborough (outside of Manchester and Nashua) with eight, Rockingham with eight, and Strafford, Belknap and Grafton with two each. Nashua has 19 new cases, and Manchester, 12. The county of residence of three cases is still being determined, the state said.
Of all identified active cases statewide, 11 live in Cheshire County, seven in Sullivan and 247 in Hillsborough, with 94 outside the cities of Manchester and Nashua, which have 81 and 72 active cases, respectively.
State statistics show 8,597 New Hampshire residents have tested positive for COVID-19 since the start of the pandemic. Five percent — or 442 — have died from the coronavirus, and 89 percent — or 7,655 — have recovered. A total of 743, or 9 percent, have been hospitalized for COVID-19.