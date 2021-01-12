New Hampshire health officials Monday announced 711 more positive tests for COVID-19 but no additional deaths related to the virus.
The newly reported positives — which bring the state’s total to date to 52,307 — include previously unannounced positives stretching back to Jan. 2. Some test results were still being processed, the state said.
Among the 711 were 42 from Cheshire County, 32 from Sullivan County, 119 from parts of Hillsborough County outside Manchester and Nashua and 36 for which the county of residence was still being determined.
The current PCR test positivity rate was listed at 8.3 percent. State health officials don’t provide the current antigen test positivity rate in their daily updates.
Just under 87 percent (45,320) of those who have tested positive for COVID-19 statewide have recovered, according to the latest data from the N.H. Department of Health and Human Services. Slightly less than 12 percent (6,118) of the 52,307 have active infections, whereas the deaths of just under 2 percent (869 people) have been attributed to the novel coronavirus.
The state’s current cases include 288 in Cheshire County, 203 in Sullivan County, 1,070 in parts of Hillsborough County outside Manchester and Nashua and 316 for which the county of residence was not yet known.
As of Monday morning, 267 people were in New Hampshire hospitals for COVID-19.