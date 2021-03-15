New Hampshire health officials this past weekend announced four more COVID-19-related deaths, along with 563 more positive tests for the virus.
The newly reported deaths involved a Belknap County woman, a Carroll County man, and a man and a woman from Rockingham County. All were 60 or older.
The 563 positives — the total announced in separate updates Saturday and Sunday — included 31 from Cheshire County, eight from Sullivan County, 82 from Hillsborough County outside Manchester and Nashua, and 24 for which the county of residence had not yet been determined.
To date, 78,615 people statewide have tested positive for COVID-19, slightly less than 96 percent (75,226 people) of whom have recovered, according to the latest data available from the N.H. Department of Health and Human Services. Just under 3 percent (2,190 people) have active infections, and the deaths of slightly less than 2 percent (1,199 people) have been attributed to COVID-19.
The current cases include 147 in Cheshire County, 33 in Sullivan County, 351 in parts of Hillsborough County outside Manchester and Nashua and 55 for which the county of residence was not yet known.
The current PCR test positivity rate was listed Sunday at 2.6 percent. State health officials don’t provide the positivity rate for antigen testing in their daily updates.
As of Sunday morning, 71 people were in hospitals in the state for COVID-19.