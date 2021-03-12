New Hampshire health officials Thursday announced four more COVID-19-related deaths, along with 341 more positive tests for the viral disease.
The newly reported deaths involved three Hillsborough County residents — two women and a man — along with a Rockingham County woman. All were 60 or older.
This brings the state’s COVID-19 death toll to 1,191.
The 341 positives included 14 from Cheshire County, four from Sullivan County, 55 from parts of Hillsborough County outside Manchester and Nashua, and 16 for which the county of residence was still being determined.
Statewide, 77,764 people have tested positive for COVID-19 since the pandemic began one year ago, slightly less than 96 percent (74,459 people) of whom have recovered, according to the latest data available from the N.H. Department of Health and Human Services.
Just under 3 percent (2,114 people) have active infections.
Current cases include 146 in Cheshire County, 31 in Sullivan County, 331 in parts of Hillsborough County outside Manchester and Nashua, and 57 for which the county of residence was not yet determined.
Keene leads the region in the number of identified active cases with 76, according to the latest data available. The state lists most area towns as having between one and four active cases each.
Communities with more active cases include Rindge with 16, New Ipswich and Swanzey with 12 each, Hillsboro with 10, Chesterfield with eight, Peterborough with seven and Hinsdale with five.
Acworth, Dublin, Gilsum, Hancock, Richmond, Roxbury and Sullivan are listed as having no active cases.
The current PCR test positivity rate was listed at 1.8 percent. State health officials don’t provide the positivity rate for antigen testing in their daily updates.
As of Thursday morning, 78 people were in New Hampshire hospitals for COVID-19.