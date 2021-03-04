New Hampshire health officials Wednesday announced five more COVID-19-related deaths, along with 244 more positive tests for the viral disease.
The latest-reported deaths involved two men from Belknap County and three women, each from Belknap County, Rockingham County and Strafford County. All were 60 or older.
This brings the state’s COVID-19 death toll to 1,175.
The 244 positives include 12 from Cheshire County, two from Sullivan County, 39 from parts of Hillsborough County outside Manchester and Nashua, and 11 for which the county of residence was still being determined.
Statewide, 75,990 people have tested positive for COVID-19, just under 96 percent (72,600 people) of whom have recovered, according to the latest data available from the N.H. Department of Health and Human Services. Slightly less than 3 percent (2,215 people) have active infections.
The current cases include 151 in Cheshire County, 37 in Sullivan County, 326 in parts of Hillsborough County outside Manchester and Nashua and 69 for which the county of residence was not yet known.
The current PCR test positivity rate was listed at 1.3 percent. State health officials don’t include the positivity rate of antigen testing in their daily updates.
As of Wednesday morning, 89 people were in hospitals for COVID-19.