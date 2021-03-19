New Hampshire health officials Thursday announced five more COVID-related deaths, along with 347 more positive tests for the virus.
The newly reported deaths involved a Coos County man, a Hillsborough County man, a Merrimack County woman, and a man and a woman from Rockingham County. All were 60 or older.
This brings the state’s COVID-19 death toll to 1,207.
The 347 new positives include 21 from Cheshire County, two from Sullivan County, 57 from parts of Hillsborough County outside Manchester and Nashua, and 25 for which the county of residence had yet to be determined.
Statewide, 79,702 people have tested positive for COVID-19 since the pandemic began, slightly less than 96 percent (76,155 people) of whom have recovered, according to the latest data available from the N.H. Department of Health and Human Services.
The state says 2,340 people have active infections. Current cases include 129 in Cheshire County, 26 in Sullivan County, 370 in parts of Hillsborough County outside Manchester and Nashua, and 112 for which the county of residence was not yet known.
As of Thursday morning, 75 people were in New Hampshire hospitals for COVID-19.
The current PCR test positivity rate was listed at 2.1 percent. State health officials don’t provide the positivity rate for antigen testing in their daily updates.