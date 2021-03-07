The state health department has reported the deaths of six more New Hampshire residents from COVID-19 over the weekend, including a man from Cheshire County.
All of the people were age 60 or older.
The number of people who have died in New Hampshire due to COVID now totals 1,184, with 27 of those deaths in Cheshire County, according to the N.H. Department of Health and Human Services.
There were 298 new positive cases reported Saturday and 196 new positive cases reported Sunday. Since the start of the pandemic a total of 76,861 known cases of COVID-19 have been reported.
Eighty-eight people are currently hospitalized due to the virus, the health department said.
Overall, the number of cases in the state continues to decline from peaks in early December and January. The number of cases between March 1 and March 7 decreased 18 percent from the previous week, according to the health department.
The positivity rate over the past seven days is 3.7 percent in New Hampshire, and 2.4 percent in Cheshire County.
Thirty-two of the new cases over the weekend were from Cheshire County, which currently has a total of 156 active cases. Among the 10 counties, Cheshire has the highest rate of new cases per 100,000 population, at 347.7.