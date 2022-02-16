The COVID-related death of another Cheshire County resident is among the latest announced by the N.H. Department of Health and Human Services.
The local resident was younger than 60. His death was one of 18 more that state health officials reported Tuesday, a total that represents two days’ worth of data after the department released no COVID update on Monday.
All of the other newly announced deaths involved people 60 or older, from Belknap, Coos, Grafton, Hillsborough, Merrimack, Rockingham and Strafford counties.
Also Tuesday, state health officials reported four deaths that happened more than two weeks ago but were just recently determined to have been related to COVID-19. They included a Grafton County man in his 40s, a Carroll County woman in her 50s, a Coos County man in his 70s and a Hillsborough County man who was 80 or older.
As of Tuesday morning, 291,083 people had tested positive for COVID-19 since the pandemic started, about 98 percent (285,315 people) of whom had recovered, according to the latest statistics from the N.H. Department of Health and Human Services. The deaths of 2,316 people had been attributed to COVID-19, including at least 97 in Cheshire County.
Officials were aware of 3,452 current COVID-19 cases statewide — 327 of them in Cheshire County — and 151 people in New Hampshire hospitals with active infections. (This number does not include those who are no longer contagious but remain in hospitals as they recover from the virus.)