New Hampshire health officials Wednesday announced the COVID-19-related deaths of 10 more residents, along with 354 more positive tests for the viral disease.
All of the deaths reported Wednesday involved people 60 or older. They included a man and woman from Coos County, a man and two women from Hillsborough County, a Merrimack County man, a Rockingham County woman, and a man and two women from Strafford County.
The 354 positives stretch back to Monday and include four from Cheshire County, eight from Sullivan County, 53 from parts of Hillsborough County outside Manchester and Nashua and 19 for which the county of residence was still being determined.
To date, 66,721 people statewide have tested positive for COVID-19, about 92 percent (61,564 people) of whom have recovered, according to the latest data from the N.H. Department of Health and Human Services. About 6 percent (4,081 people) have active infections whereas the deaths of about 2 percent (1,076 people) have been attributed to COVID-19.
The current cases include 140 in Cheshire County, 145 in Sullivan County, 669 in parts of Hillsborough County outside Manchester and Nashua and 98 for which the county of residence was not yet known.
While community transmission continues to occur in all counties, according to the state, the number of new cases reported daily is on the decline. Keene leads the Monadnock Region with 53 active cases, as of Wednesday’s reporting, followed by New Ipswich with 28 and Peterborough with 20. Other area communities with case numbers in the double digits include Jaffrey and Rindge with 13 each and Charlestown with 10.
Most towns in the region have case numbers listed in the single digits. Langdon, Marlow, Richmond, Roxbury, Stoddard, Sullivan and Surry are listed as having no active cases.
The current PCR test positivity rate was listed at 2.7 percent. State health officials don’t include the antigen test positivity rate in their daily updates.
As of Wednesday morning, 207 people were in New Hampshire hospitals for COVID-19.