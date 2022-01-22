A male resident of Cheshire County under age 60 was among the 12 COVID-related deaths announced Friday by the N.H. Department of Health and Human Services.
This brings the county’s coronavirus death toll to at least 91 and the state’s to more than 2,100, according to state statistics.
As of Friday morning, health officials were aware of 18,462 current cases of COVID-19 in the state, at least 794 of them in Cheshire County, and 393 people with active infections in New Hampshire hospitals. (This number does not include patients still hospitalized as they recover.)
Since the pandemic began, 257,793 people statewide have tested positive for COVID-19, and 92 percent — or 237,196 — have recovered. About 1 percent, or 2,135, have died, according to state statistics.
Among the deaths reported Friday was another male under age 60, from Carroll County. The remainder were listed as age 60 or older. They included a female resident of Carroll County; a female and two male residents of Hillsborough County; a female and a male resident of Merrimack County; one male and two female residents of Rockingham County; and a male resident of Strafford County.
New Hampshire averaged 2,692 COVID-19 cases per day from Jan. 15 through 21. This represents a 13 percent decline from the previous seven-day period.