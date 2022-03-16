State health officials announced Tuesday they had confirmed the death of a Cheshire County man in late December was COVID-related.
The local man, aged 50-59, died during the week of Dec. 27, the state health department said in its daily COVID-19 update.
His was one of seven COVID-related deaths announced Tuesday, including: one woman in Belknap County, one male resident of Coos County, two men in Rockingham County and one female resident of Strafford County, all of whom were 60 or older. The state on Tuesday also confirmed the death of a woman 80 or older in Rockingham County during the week of Feb. 7 was COVID-related.
As of Tuesday morning, 300,550 people statewide had tested positive for COVID-19 since the start of the pandemic, and about 99 percent of them (297,342 people) had recovered, according to the latest data from the N.H. Department of Health and Human Services.
The deaths of 2,424 people had been attributed to COVID-19. That number includes at least 106 from Cheshire County.
Health officials on Tuesday morning were aware of 784 current cases statewide, including 69 in Cheshire County, and 36 patients with active infections in New Hampshire hospitals. (The latter statistic does not include people who are no longer contagious, but remain hospitalized as they recover from the disease.)