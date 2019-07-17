At least 156 people this year have died from drugs in New Hampshire, 92 percent of them (143) from opioids, according to the latest data, released Tuesday by the N.H. Office of the Chief Medical Examiner.
Another 52 apparent drug deaths are awaiting toxicology testing before officials can confirm their cause, in a process that can take two to three months.
Fentanyl continues to be involved in the vast majority of fatal overdoses in the state — accounting for 134 of the confirmed cases — although in 67 percent of these deaths (90) fentanyl had been used with at least one other drug. In all but two of those cases, that drug was something other than heroin.
Cocaine has been involved in at least 35 deaths in 2019 and methamphetamine in at least 16, according to the data. In nearly all of these deaths — 33 and 15, respectively — the person had also used an opioid.