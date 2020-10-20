New Hampshire health officials have announced another COVID-19-related death, along with 57 more cases of the viral disease.
The latest reported death was of a Merrimack County woman who was 60 or older. Since the start of the pandemic, the state health department has attributed the deaths of 468 New Hampshire residents to the novel coronavirus.
Among the newly announced positives, which were confirmed via polymerase chain reaction (PCR) testing and antigen testing, were two from Cheshire County. Eight were from parts of Hillsborough County outside Manchester and Nashua. The county of residence was still being determined for two cases.
With the new positives, 1,020 cases were listed as current in New Hampshire, including 20 in Cheshire County, five in Sullivan County and 216 in parts of Hillsborough County outside Manchester and Nashua. The community of residence for 11 active cases in the state was undetermined as of yesterday’s reporting.
Locally, 12 cases were listed in Hillsboro, 10 in Keene, and one to four in each of the area towns of Antrim, Fitzwilliam, Jaffrey, Marlow, New Ipswich, Peterborough, Rindge, Sullivan, Swanzey, Walpole and Westmoreland.
The latest daily PCR test positivity rate was listed at 1.1 percent.
Of the 9,746 people statewide who have tested positive for COVID-19 to date, about 85 percent have recovered. As of Monday morning, 16 people were in hospitals, of the 761 known to have been hospitalized since the pandemic started.
