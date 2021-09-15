A sixth person has died in connection with a COVID-19 outbreak at Alpine Healthcare Center in Keene that began in mid-August, state health officials announced Wednesday.
The outbreak, which the N.H. Department of Health and Human Services said in a news release has comprised 38 resident cases and 15 among staff, was previously linked to five deaths. The infection numbers released Wednesday are up from last week, when DHHS reported 45 cases at the Main Street nursing home over the past month.
However, Alpine Healthcare reported significantly higher case totals to residents' families Monday, a Keene woman with a relative living there told The Sentinel.
Alpine owner Avi Goldstein did not respond to multiple requests for comment in recent days and could not be immediately reached Wednesday afternoon. State health officials couldn't be reached right away for information on the discrepancy in infection numbers.
The facility's outbreak comes as COVID-19 infections have surged in Cheshire County and across New Hampshire. There were 233 known active cases in the county and more than 3,700 in the state as of Wednesday, according to DHHS data published online.
The outbreak at Alpine began Aug. 10, state health department spokeswoman Kathy Remillard told The Sentinel last week. Remillard said last Friday that 13 cases there remained active.
Goldstein confirmed the spate of infections last Friday but said he didn’t know the number of recent cases or deaths at the facility. All of the five deaths to that point were of residents, he said, adding that “a couple” of them had been in hospice prior to the outbreak.
The state health department's update doesn't specify whether the sixth death from Alpine Healthcare's outbreak was of a resident or staff member.
Asked by a reporter about Alpine’s current vaccination rates, Goldstein said he didn’t have the precise numbers available at the time but called the rates “very high” among residents and staff. As of late August, 92 percent of residents and 73 percent of staff had been vaccinated, according to data reported by the federal Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services.
As with other vaccines, it is possible to contract COVID-19 after being immunized, though studies show such cases are rare and that viral symptoms are typically milder.
Of the 398 COVID-19 deaths the state recorded from late January to early September of this year, 7.6 percent were considered breakthrough cases, Remillard said last week.
Dr. Aalok Khole, an infectious disease expert at Cheshire Medical Center in Keene, said there are several reasons why a large outbreak could occur, even in a population with relatively high vaccination rates.
Many nursing home residents were among the first people to get vaccinated against COVID-19, he noted, and evidence suggests that immunization begins to wane after about six months, limiting the body's response to the virus.
Seniors, generally, are also more likely to get very sick from the viral disease, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. And if they have an underlying medical condition, that increases the risk as well.
"However, in spite of this, vaccines are still highly efficacious in preventing severe disease, death and hospitalization, even during the delta surge," Khole said in an email Wednesday. "It has dropped compared to the original data from the trials but times were different and the number now, depending on the study you see, is still well above 80%. That is still great, I would say."
Khole added that in any group with high vaccination rates, an outbreak is likely to include people who have been vaccinated. He cautioned, however, that the case numbers don't indicate whether any Alpine residents who are vaccinated and have contracted COVID-19 are experiencing severe symptoms that could lead to hospitalization or death.
Alpine plans to require that its employees get vaccinated, Goldstein told The Sentinel last week, though details for that mandate were still being worked on at the time.
Alpine told residents’ families in mid-August that a staff member had contracted the virus, the Keene woman with a relative there told The Sentinel last week. Since then, the woman — whose family member was recovering from a COVID infection last week and who spoke on the condition of anonymity — said staff have provided regular updates on the number of active cases.
The facility ended visitation after the first case last month and has told families it is following the state’s public health guidelines, according to the woman.
Goldstein has not responded in recent days to attempts to confirm those protocols.