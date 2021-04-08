New Hampshire health officials Wednesday announced another COVID-19-related death, along with 434 more positive tests for the virus.
The newly reported death involved a Rockingham County man who was 60 or older. This brings the state’s COVID-19 death toll to 1,250.
The 434 new positives include 15 from Cheshire County, one from Sullivan County, 69 from parts of Hillsborough County outside Manchester and Nashua, and 22 for which the county of residence was still being determined.
Statewide, 86,935 people have tested positive for COVID-19 since the pandemic began, about 95 percent (82,298 people) of whom have recovered, according to the latest data available from the N.H. Department of Health and Human Services. About 4 percent (3,387 people) have active infections.
Cheshire County had 87 active cases as of Wednesday’s reporting. Sullivan County had 46, and Hillsborough County, outside the cities of Manchester and Nashua, had 549. Manchester had 251 and Nashua, 285.
As of Wednesday morning, 96 people were in New Hampshire hospitals for COVID-19.
The number of coronavirus cases and hospitalizations is on the rise in New Hampshire. Average daily case numbers have increased 7 percent in the past week, compared to the previous seven-day period, according to DHHS.
The state’s seven-day positivity rate now stands at 5 percent, which health officials consider “too high.” Cheshire County’s positivity rate is 1.3 percent, Sullivan County’s is 3.9 percent, and Hillsborough County’s — outside of Manchester and Nashua — is 6.2 percent.
On Tuesday, DHHS announced potential community exposures related to an outbreak of COVID-19 associated with events from March 21 through April 4 at Magdalen College of the Liberal Arts in Warner. The state identified at least 16 cases related to the outbreak. The campus is currently closed to the public.