New Hampshire health officials Monday announced the COVID-19-related death of another Cheshire County resident, marking the county’s 46th reported since the pandemic began.
As in the other deaths announced that evening — of a Coos County woman and two Merrimack County men — the Cheshire County woman was 60 or older.
To date, the state has attributed 1,485 deaths to COVID-19, representing about 1.2 percent of the 122,054 people who have tested positive for the virus. Health officials knew of 3,502 active coronavirus cases across New Hampshire as of Monday morning, 164 of which were in Cheshire County. Another 205 were in Sullivan County, and 474 were in parts of Hillsborough County outside Manchester and Nashua. The county of residence in 177 cases was not yet known.
A total of 141 patients were in New Hampshire hospitals with COVID-19.