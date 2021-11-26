Another Cheshire County resident has died due to COVID-19, health officials reported Wednesday as part of their daily update on the pandemic’s toll on the Granite State.
The local man’s death was one of five COVID-related deaths announced that day, bringing the state’s death toll from the virus to 1,683, according to state statistics. The other deaths involved a Rockingham County man and three Hillsborough County men. All five were 60 or older.
Statewide, 155,711 people have tested positive for the novel coronavirus, according to the latest statistics from the N.H. Department of Health and Human Services. About 94 percent of them (145,980 people) have recovered, whereas the deaths of about one percent have been attributed to COVID-19. This includes at least 56 residents of Cheshire County, 39 residents of Sullivan County and 359 people who lived in parts of Hillsborough County outside Manchester and Nashua.
As of Wednesday morning, state health officials knew of 8,048 active COVID-19 cases, with 367 patients with the virus in New Hampshire hospitals.