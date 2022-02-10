The COVID-related death of a Cheshire County resident was one of 14 more statewide that New Hampshire health officials announced Wednesday.
The local resident was a man younger than 60. All but four of the deaths announced Wednesday were people 60 or older, including one female resident of Carroll County, one man in Grafton County, one man and one woman in Hillsborough County, one female and one male resident of Merrimack County, two men and one woman in Rockingham County, and one male resident of Sullivan County.
Besides the Cheshire County death, three others younger than 60 died of the coronavirus: one female resident of Carroll County, one man in Coos County, and one male resident of Hillsborough County.
As of Wednesday morning, 285,863 people across New Hampshire had tested positive for COVID-19 since the pandemic started and about 97 percent of them (277,761 people) had recovered, according to the latest statistics from the state health department. The deaths of about 1 percent (2,284 people) have been attributed to COVID-19. At least 95 were from Cheshire County, according to state statistics.
Health officials were aware of 5,818 current COVID-19 cases in the state, 495 of them in Cheshire County, and 181 patients with active infections in New Hampshire hospitals. (This number does not include people who are no longer contagious but remain hospitalized as they recover from the disease.)