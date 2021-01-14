New Hampshire health officials Wednesday announced seven more COVID-19-related deaths, along with more than 1,000 additional positive tests for the viral disease.
The newly announced deaths all involved people 60 or older — four Hillsborough County men, a Rockingham County woman and two men from Strafford County.
The 1,082 positive tests reported Wednesday stretch back to Jan. 3 but don’t include all test results, some of which were still being processed, the state said. Among the new positives were 66 from Cheshire County, 34 from Sullivan County, 223 from parts of Hillsborough County outside Manchester and Nashua and 42 for which the county of residence was still being determined.
The current PCR test positivity rate was listed at 5.4 percent. State health officials don’t provide the positivity rate for antigen testing in their daily updates.
To date, 54,125 people statewide have tested positive for COVID-19, about 86 percent (46,633 people) of whom have recovered, according to the latest data from the N.H. Department of Health and Human Services. About 12 percent (6,607 people) have active infections. And the deaths of about two percent (885 people) have been attributed to the novel coronavirus.
Current cases included 365 in Cheshire County, 211 in Sullivan County, 1,156 in parts of Hillsborough County outside Manchester and Nashua and 320 for which the county of residence was not yet known.
As of Wednesday morning, 275 people were in New Hampshire hospitals for COVID-19.
Keene, which is experiencing an outbreak at Keene Center rehabilitation and long-term care facility, leads the area in the number of current cases, with 128, followed by Winchester with 34, Swanzey with 33 and Rindge with 30.
Other towns with case numbers in the double digits, according to the state, include Hillsborough with 26, Charlestown and Peterborough with 25 each, Jaffrey and Walpole with 24 each, New Ipswich with 19, Fitzwilliam with 18, and Antrim and Chesterfield with 10 each.
The only towns in the region listed as having no cases are Nelson and Roxbury.