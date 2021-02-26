New Hampshire health officials Thursday announced six more COVID-19-related deaths, along with 355 more positive tests for the virus.
Four of the newly reported deaths — of a man and a woman from Hillsborough County, a Rockingham County man and a Strafford County man — involved people 60 or older. The other two deaths involved two male residents of Hillsborough County who were younger than 60.
The 355 positives included 26 from Cheshire County, five from Sullivan County, 45 from Hillsborough County outside Manchester and Nashua and 18 for which the county of residence had yet to be determined.
Statewide, 74,568 people have tested positive for COVID-19 since the pandemic began, just under 95 percent (70,547 people) of whom have recovered, according to the latest data available from the N.H. Department of Health and Human Services. The deaths of just under 2 percent (1,163 people) have been attributed to COVID-19.
Slightly under 4 percent (2,858 people) have active infections.
The current cases include 154 in Cheshire County, 54 in Sullivan County, 376 in parts of Hillsborough County outside Manchester and Nashua and 95 for which the county of residence was not yet known.
The current PCR test positivity rate was listed at 2.3 percent. State health officials don’t provide the positivity rate for antigen testing in their daily updates.
As of Thursday morning, 97 people were in hospitals for COVID-19.