New Hampshire health officials Thursday announced another COVID-19-related death, along with 418 more positive tests for the virus.
The latest reported death involved a Hillsborough County woman who was 60 or older. This brings the number of COVID-19-related deaths in the state to 1,229.
The 418 positives included 19 from Cheshire County, two from Sullivan County, 74 from parts of Hillsborough County outside Manchester and Nashua, and 24 for which the county of residence was still being determined.
Statewide, 82,039 people have tested positive for COVID-19 since the start of the pandemic, slightly more than 95 percent (77,954 people) of whom have recovered, according to the latest data available from the N.H. Department of Health and Human Services.
Just under 3.5 percent (2,856 people) have active infections.
Current cases include 140 in Cheshire County, 32 in Sullivan County, 476 in parts of Hillsborough County outside Manchester and Nashua, and 132 for which the county of residence was not yet identified.
The seven-day positivity rate is 4.4 percent, according to DHHS. Nearly 7,900 tests are being administered daily in the state, on average.
As of Thursday morning, 82 people were in New Hampshire hospitals for COVID-19.