New Hampshire health officials Thursday announced three more COVID-19-related deaths, along with 231 more positive tests for the viral disease.
The newly reported deaths involved a Sullivan County man and two men from Merrimack County, all of them 60 or older.
The 231 positives included 20 from Cheshire County, two from Sullivan County, 26 from parts of Hillsborough County outside Manchester and Nashua, and nine for which the county of residence was still being determined.
Statewide, 76,178 people have tested positive for COVID-19 since the pandemic began, just under 96 percent (72,809 people) of whom have recovered, according to the latest data available from the N.H. Department of Health and Human Services. Slightly less than 3 percent (2,191 people) have active infections, whereas the deaths of just under 2 percent (1,178 people) have been attributed to COVID-19.
The current cases include 146 in Cheshire County, 35 in Sullivan County, 308 in parts of Hillsborough County outside Manchester and Nashua, and 64 for which the county of residence was not yet known.
The current PCR test positivity rate was listed at 2.3 percent. State health officials don’t provide the positivity rate of antigen testing in their daily updates.
As of Thursday morning, 92 people were in hospitals for COVID-19.