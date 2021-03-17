New Hampshire health officials Tuesday announced three more COVID-19-related deaths, along with 286 more positive tests for the virus.
The latest reported deaths involved two Hillsborough County women and a Merrimack County man, all 60 or older. These deaths bring the state’s COVID-19 death toll to 1,202.
The 286 positives included seven in Cheshire County, three in Sullivan County, 44 in parts of Hillsborough County outside Manchester and Nashua, and 16 for which the county of residence was still being determined.
Statewide, 79,070 people have tested positive for COVID-19 since the pandemic began, slightly less than 96 percent (75,794 people) of whom have recovered, according to the latest data available from the N.H. Department of Health and Human Services.
Just under 3 percent (2,074 people) have active infections.
Current cases include 120 in Cheshire County, 27 in Sullivan County, 322 in parts of Hillsborough County outside Manchester and Nashua, and 84 for which the county of residence was not yet known.
As of Tuesday morning, 66 people were in New Hampshire hospitals for COVID-19.
The current PCR test positivity rate was listed at 2.7 percent. State health officials don’t provide the positivity rate for antigen testing in their daily updates.