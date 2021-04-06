New Hampshire health officials Monday announced 289 more positive tests for COVID-19 but no additional deaths related to the virus.
The newly reported positives included four from Cheshire County, nine from Sullivan County, 29 from parts of Hillsborough County outside Manchester and Nashua, and 14 for which the county of residence was still being determined.
Statewide, 86,125 people have tested positive for COVID-19 since the pandemic began, about 95 percent (81,589 people) of whom have recovered, according to the latest data from the N.H. Department of Health and Human Services. About 4 percent (3,287 people) have active infections, whereas the deaths of about 1 percent (1,249 people) have been attributed to COVID-19.
The state’s seven-day positivity rate was 4.9 percent as of Monday’s reporting, close to the 5 percent health officials deem worrisome. About 8,500 coronavirus tests are being administered in the state, on average.
The seven-day positivity rate is 1.3 percent in Cheshire County, 3.6 percent in Sullivan County and 6.7 percent in Hillsborough County, outside of the cities of Manchester and Nashua.
Current cases include 85 in Cheshire County, 50 in Sullivan County, 535 in parts of Hillsborough County outside Manchester and Nashua, and 129 for which the county of residence was not yet identified.
As of Monday morning, 83 people were in New Hampshire hospitals for COVID-19.