New Hampshire health officials Monday announced 272 more positive tests for COVID-19 but no more deaths related to the virus.
The N.H. Department of Health and Human Services also reported 47 cases from November through this month that the agency said in a news release “were identified during data quality assurance activities.”
The 272 positives included nine from Cheshire County, two from Sullivan County, 70 from parts of Hillsborough County outside Manchester and Nashua, and 27 for which the county of residence was still being determined.
Statewide, 83,340 people have tested positive for COVID-19 since the pandemic began, slightly more than 95 percent (79,318 people) of whom have recovered, according to the latest data available from the state health department. Just over 3 percent (2,785 people) have active infections, whereas the deaths of slightly more than 1 percent (1,237 people) have been attributed to COVID-19.
Current cases include 118 in Cheshire County, 39 in Sullivan County, 500 in parts of Hillsborough County outside Manchester and Nashua, and 105 for which the county of residence was not yet known.
Keene leads the region in number of active cases with 44, followed by Rindge with 26.
Other area communities with cases in the double digits, according to the state, are New Ipswich with 14, Swanzey with 11, and Hillsboro and Peterborough with 10 each.
Towns in the region listed as having no cases as of Monday’s reporting include Alstead, Gilsum, Hancock, Harrisville, Langdon, Richmond, Roxbury, Westmoreland and Winchester.
As of Monday morning, 73 people were in hospitals for COVID-19.