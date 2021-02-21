The N.H. Department of Health and Human Services today announced 267 new positive test results for COVID-19 for Feb. 20, including 11 in Cheshire County.
Thirty-four of the newly identified cases were among individuals under age 18. Several cases remain under investigation, according to the state.
The latest statistics show 2,940 current diagnosed cases of COVID-19 in New Hampshire.
The state also reported the death of another Granite Stater: a Coos County woman who was at least 60 years old. This brings the state's COVID-19 death toll to 1,154.
As of the latest report, 109 individuals in the state were hospitalized for COVID-19.
Besides Cheshire County, the new positive tests from Feb. 20 included two from Sullivan County and 33 from Hillsborough County outside of Manchester and Nashua. Those cities had 24 and 22 new cases, respectively.
An average of about 8,600 tests for COVID-19 are being administered daily, according to the state. The seven-day positivity rate for those tests — both PCR and antigen — is 4.3 percent.
Cheshire County had 135 active cases as of today's reporting. Sullivan County had 67, and Hillsborough, outside of Manchester and Nashua, had 376. Manchester had 266 active cases, while Nashua had 193.
Keene leads the region in number of active cases with 47, followed by Rindge with 34, according to DHHS statistics. Other towns with case numbers in the double digits include Jaffrey with 13 and New Ipswich with 10.
Peterborough had nine active cases, and Hillsborough had eight. Charlestown, Swanzey and Winchester were listed with six cases each, while Hinsdale and Walpole were each listed with five.
Alstead, Antrim, Bennington, Chesterfield, Dublin, Fitzwilliam, Greenfield, Marlow, Stoddard, Sullivan, Troy and Westmoreland were listed as having between one and four cases each. (The state doesn't provide specifics when cases number under five in a community.)
Towns listed as having no cases include Acworth, Gilsum, Hancock, Harrisville, Langdon, Marlborough, Nelson, Richmond, Roxbury and Surry.
While daily case numbers have been on the decline in recent weeks, health officials say community transmission continues to occur in all parts of the state.
Since the start of the pandemic, 73,413 residents have been diagnosed with COVID-19. About 94 percent of them have recovered.