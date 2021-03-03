New Hampshire health officials Tuesday announced 242 more positive tests for COVID-19 but no additional deaths from the viral disease.
The newly reported positives include 25 from Cheshire County, one from Sullivan County, 36 from parts of Hillsborough County outside Manchester and Nashua, and 20 for which the county of residence was still being determined.
Statewide, 75,803 people have tested positive for COVID-19, about 95 percent (72,359 people) of whom have recovered, according to the latest data available from the N.H. Department of Health and Human Services. About 3 percent (2,274 people) have active infections whereas the deaths of about 2 percent (1,170 people) have been attributed to COVID-19.
The current cases include 152 in Cheshire County (68 of them in Keene), 37 in Sullivan County, 325 in parts of Hillsborough County outside Manchester and Nashua, and 90 for which the county of residence was not yet known.
The current PCR test positivity rate was listed at 2.6 percent. State health officials don’t provide the antigen positivity rate in their daily updates.
As of Tuesday morning, 88 people in the state were in hospitals for COVID-19.