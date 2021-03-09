New Hampshire health officials Monday announced 226 more positive tests for COVID-19 but no additional deaths related to the viral disease.
The newly reported positives include 14 in Cheshire County, three in Sullivan County, 35 in parts of Hillsborough County outside Manchester and Nashua, and eight for which the county of residence was still being determined.
Statewide, 77,060 people have tested positive for COVID-19 since the pandemic began. Nearly 96 percent (73,840 people) have recovered, according to the latest data available from the N.H. Department of Health and Human Services.
Slightly under 2 percent — or 1,184 people — have died as a result of causes attributed to COVID-19.
Just under 3 percent (2,036 people) have active infections.
The current cases include 151 in Cheshire County, 42 in Sullivan County, 277 in parts of Hillsborough County outside Manchester and Nashua and 64 for which the county of residence was not yet known.
Keene leads the region with the most active cases by far at 78, according to the latest state statistics. Keene is followed by Rindge with 18, Swanzey with 12 and New Ipswich with 11.
Most area towns are listed as having between one and four cases each. Those with more include Hillsborough with nine, Peterborough with eight, Jaffrey and Hinsdale with seven each and Chesterfield with six.
Towns listed as having no cases include Acworth, Dublin, Gilsum, Marlow, Richmond, Roxbury, Sullivan, Surry and Westmoreland.
The current PCR test positivity rate was listed at 5.8 percent. State health officials don’t provide the positivity rate for antigen testing in their daily updates.
As of Monday morning, 81 people in the state were in hospitals for COVID-19.